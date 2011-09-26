HOUSE OF THE DAY: The House Beyonce Bought For Her Mother Lists At $3.5 Million

Beyonce gives her mum a treat

Photo: Realtor.com

The five-bedroom home Beyonce purchased for her mother in Austin, Texas in 2004 has hit the market and is listed at $3.499 million (via Realtor.com).The home sits on 2.6 acres of land, featuring a pool with an island in the middle, and sits behind a guarded gate in Farnham Park. There’s also a pool/guest house.



The main house has a gym, coffee bar, media room, a master suite with a fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen.

