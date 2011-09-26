HOUSE OF THE DAY: The House Beyonce Bought For Her Mother Lists At $3.5 Million

The five-bedroom home Beyonce purchased for her mother in Austin, Texas in 2004 has hit the market and is listed at $3.499 million (via Realtor.com).The home sits on 2.6 acres of land, featuring a pool with an island in the middle, and sits behind a guarded gate in Farnham Park. There’s also a pool/guest house.

The main house has a gym, coffee bar, media room, a master suite with a fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen.

The home has large columns framing the front entrance

The pool with the island

The backyard complete with bridges

There's plenty of greenery on the 2.6 acres

The living room

The house has tall ceilings and floor to ceilings windows

The formal dining room

The great room

Check out that chandelier

There's a couch in the kitchen

The kitchen with a double oven and stainless steel appliances

The coffee bar

The family room

The gym has a great view

One of the five bedrooms

Another bedroom

There's lots of seating in the home

This room is serene

The master bedroom

The master bath has seats int he shower

Another bathroom

We're sure Beyonce will treat her child well too

