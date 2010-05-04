HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $11 Million House That Ballantine Pale Ale Built

The Ballantine family is a New Jersey legend – they founded Patterson & Ballantine Brewing Company in Newark, producer of one of the most popular American beers – the Ballantine Ale.



Peter Ballantine, who immigrated from Scotland, started the company in 1840 and quickly found success.

[The Ballantine Brewery is currently owned by the Pabst Co., which has outsourced the production to the Miller Brewery.]

Peter built a house for his daughter Alice Isabel Ballantine and her husband in Somerset, New Jersey.

The house features 30 rooms, heated in-ground pool, a tennis court and a park size back yard. It is currently listed by Sotheby’s International Realty with a price tag of near $11 million dollars.

