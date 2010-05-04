HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $11 Million House That Ballantine Pale Ale Built

Kamelia Angelova
ballantine house, 04/30/10

The Ballantine family is a New Jersey legend – they founded Patterson & Ballantine Brewing Company in Newark, producer of one of the most popular American beers – the Ballantine Ale.

Peter Ballantine, who immigrated from Scotland, started the company in 1840 and quickly found success.

[The Ballantine Brewery is currently owned by the Pabst Co., which has outsourced the production to the Miller Brewery.]

Peter built a house for his daughter Alice Isabel Ballantine and her husband in Somerset, New Jersey.

The house features 30 rooms, heated in-ground pool, a tennis court and a park size back yard. It is currently listed by Sotheby’s International Realty with a price tag of near $11 million dollars.

The fieldstone Greek Revival manor sits on 28 acres.

Source: Sotheby's

Nice and airy when you come in. Great floors!

Source: Sotheby's

Left off the entrance is one of the living-rooms.

Source: Sotheby's

Fireplaces in almost every room.

Source: Sotheby's

This room is huge - that royal piano looks tiny.

Source: Sotheby's

The library has all original book cabinets.

Source: Sotheby's

The master bedroom

Source: Sotheby's

There are two master bathrooms – this one has a fireplace near a soaking tub.

Source: Sotheby's

Another fireplace in the second master bathroom.

Source: Sotheby's

The house is spacious -- 14,000 Sq. Ft.

Source: Sotheby's

Double-oven in the kitchen -- did you expect anything less?

Source: Sotheby's

A chandelier in the dinning-room.

Source: Sotheby's

This is the kids' TV room.

Source: Sotheby's

The adults get a movie theatre.

Source: Sotheby's

A winter patio where you can read and relax.

Source: Sotheby's

Or you can relax in yet another living-room.

Source: Sotheby's

Cozy attic

Source: Sotheby's

11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 4 half-bathrooms....What's outside?

Source: Sotheby's

The yard is massive.

Source: Sotheby's

Nothing says you're loaded like a porcelain fountain.

Source: Sotheby's

This is the herb garden.

Source: Sotheby's

Pool! Great feature for the summer..

Source: Sotheby's

...and the winter. The pool is heated!

Source: Sotheby's

This is the original bridge where carriages passed to get to the house.

Source: Sotheby's

Don't Miss...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $50 Million Hamptons 'Sandcastle' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.