HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ashton Kutcher Lists His Bachelor-Era Home For $2.6 Million

EXCLUSIVE: He is known simply as @aplusk to his 6.2+ million followers on Twitter — not to mention his 7.7+ million “friends” on Facebook — but to the rest of the world, he is actor Ashton Kutcher, who has harnessed the power of social media and the Internet more than any other A-List celebrity. Once again, Kutcher is using bits and bytes to support a cause near and dear to his heart, this time with an online home listing and designer showcase to benefit the Demi and Ashton Foundation (DNA), a non-profit organisation that raises awareness about child sex slavery and helps in the rehabilitation of the victims.



In an exclusive listing to Zillow.com, Kutcher is selling his bachelor-era home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles for $2.6 million. The home is being listed by Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland, who will donate a portion of his commission to DNA.

During his rise to fame in his role as Michael Kelso on “That 70s Show,” Kutcher purchased this Beverly Hills-area home in 2004 for $1 million, but then he and his dad, Larry, extensively renovated and remodeled the property from the ground up. The father-son duo hired Duncan McIntosh to design the craftsman contemporary. However, it turned out to be the bachelor-pad-that-never-was because soon after, Kutcher got married.

“This house is close to my heart, since my dad and I spent a lot of time planning, visualising and renovating the entire property,” said Kutcher.

The home was originally 2,002 sq ft and was expanded to 3,235 sq ft during its renovation, which is not an ostentatious or overblown footprint by any means — especially by celebrity standards. The modern two-story design utilizes an open-floor plan and contains 4 beds and 4.5 baths. Rich woods used on the floors, stairs, wood beams and trim are made of mahogany, Brazilian cherry and some recycled old redwoods. Conducive to the agreeable California weather, it was built with plenty of outside access points through large glass sliders. Out back is an inviting and private, tiered water escape as water from an infinity-edge spa spills into the infinity-edge pool and lastly, into an infinity-edge waterfall. Beyond the pool and spa is lush, exotic greenery with walkways and stairs throughout the nearly one-acre property. Other fun amenities include a wine tower room, which holds 210 bottles, plus a temperature-controlled wine cooler, and a professional home theatre.

Separate from the home sale, Kutcher has also teamed up with Gilt.com to sell tours of the home on Gilt City Los Angeles. The home has been staged by five Los Angeles designers for the tours, and all proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit DNA. Tours go on sale tomorrow at Gilt City. Additionally, items from the decorated rooms will become available for sale on Gilt Home February 12 through the 14, with a portion of these proceeds also benefiting DNA.

