HOUSE OF THE DAY: Amityville Horror House Seeks New Victims/Buyers

amityville house

Photo: Curbed.com

What could possibly get us excited about Long Island real estate?Murder and infamy!

The Amityville Horror House, where Ronald DeFeo Jr. killed six family members in their sleep in 1974—and where a, um, tumultuous month spent in the house by the next owners was turned into a bestselling book and cult classic horror movie—is now on the market asking a cool $1.15 million.

The Dutch colonial looks a lot different now, Newsday reports, and the address has been changed from 112 Ocean Avenue to 108 Ocean Avenue to deflect some of the attention (and homebuyers’ googling, perhaps). The house last sold in 1997 for $310,000, and nothing spooky has been reported since. 

A property to die for...

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

Dining-room/Sitting-room

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

Living-room

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

Porch

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

Guest house?

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

Pretty quiet and serene on the outside.

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

But it gets creepier at night, especially if you know the story.

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

Flashback to 1974.

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

And the night of the murders.

Source: Newsday via Curbed.com

