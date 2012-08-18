HOUSE OF THE DAY: After 7 Years On The Market, This Townhouse On Riverview Terrace Finally Sold For $10 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The townhouse at 3 Riverview Terrace, on 58th Street in Manhattan, has finally sold after seven years on the market, according to The Real Deal.The nearly 4,300-square-foot house sold for $10 million.



Brown Harris Stevens originally had listed the home in December 2005, with an asking price of $12.995 million.

The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bath. The home’s luxury amenities include a four-person elevator, private gardens and a roof deck.

