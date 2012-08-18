HOUSE OF THE DAY: After 7 Years On The Market, This Townhouse On Riverview Terrace Finally Sold For $10 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The townhouse at 3 Riverview Terrace, on 58th Street in Manhattan, has finally sold after seven years on the market, according to The Real Deal.The nearly 4,300-square-foot house sold for $10 million.

Brown Harris Stevens originally had listed the home in December 2005, with an asking price of $12.995 million.

The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bath. The home’s luxury amenities include a four-person elevator, private gardens and a roof deck.

The home is on a cobblestoned street in the tiny enclave of Sutton Square at East 58th Street.

The home has beautiful arched doorways and crown moldings.

The house has three gas fireplaces.

The study has access to a balcony that overlooks the shared gardens.

The master bedroom's huge windows swing open for access to the balcony.

The views will make you forget you're in Manhattan.

The master bathroom has lots of glass, white tiles and mirrors.

The lofted living room has access to the roof deck.

The roof deck has amazing views.

The landscaped gardens are shared with the four other homes on Riverview Terrace.

Riverview Terrace is a cobblestoned enclave that overlooks the FDR Drive and the East River.

