HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tuxedo Park Estate With Deep Ties To World War II Is On Sale For $5.5 Million

A classical Tudor revival in Tuxedo Park, NY that’s known as “The Children’s House” is on sale for $5.5 million.The home is surrounded by 72 acres of land, and has 10 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Children’s House received it’s name during World War II, when the home was used as a resting place and refuge for 18 young English children who were brought over to get away from the bombing.

The home was originally built in 1922 by architects Walker & Gillette.

Welcome to Tuxedo Park.

The home is protected by conservation easements, but four additional homes could be built on the 72 acres.

We love the windows on the home.

The dining room features a crystal chandelier and a marble fireplace with a wood mantle.

The dining room has direct access to the backyard.


The home has a dumbwaiter that helps move things between the three floors and the basement.

The French doors lead to the patio.

The home office has a great view of the lake.

The master suite has a parquet floor, marble fireplace, and views of the garden.

In 2011, the home was listed at $7.5 million.

The covered patio provides great views and some shade.

The home is just an hour from Manhattan.

Olmstead Landscape Architects designed the original gardens and they have been meticulously kept up to par. There are stone gardens and waterfalls on the property.

