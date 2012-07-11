HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tuxedo Park Estate With Deep Ties To World War II Is On Sale For $5.5 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Carol Leggett PR
A classical Tudor revival in Tuxedo Park, NY that’s known as “The Children’s House” is on sale for $5.5 million.The home is surrounded by 72 acres of land, and has 10 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.
Children’s House received it’s name during World War II, when the home was used as a resting place and refuge for 18 young English children who were brought over to get away from the bombing.
The home was originally built in 1922 by architects Walker & Gillette.
The home is protected by conservation easements, but four additional homes could be built on the 72 acres.
Photo Courtesy of James Bleecker
Photo Courtesy of James Bleecker
Olmstead Landscape Architects designed the original gardens and they have been meticulously kept up to par. There are stone gardens and waterfalls on the property.
Photo Courtesy of James Bleecker
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.