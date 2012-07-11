HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tuxedo Park Estate With Deep Ties To World War II Is On Sale For $5.5 Million

Photo taken by James Bleecker

Photo: Courtesy of Carol Leggett PR

A classical Tudor revival in Tuxedo Park, NY that’s known as “The Children’s House” is on sale for $5.5 million.The home is surrounded by 72 acres of land, and has 10 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.



Children’s House received it’s name during World War II, when the home was used as a resting place and refuge for 18 young English children who were brought over to get away from the bombing.

The home was originally built in 1922 by architects Walker & Gillette.

