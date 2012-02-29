HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tuscan Estate On 47 Acres In Napa Valley In On Sale For $29.5 Million

Meredith Galante
st helena califonria mansion $29.5 million

Photo: Photo Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

A villa that looks as if it belongs on the hills of Tuscany, this estate in St. Helena in the Napa Valley, set on 47 acres, is on sale for $29.5 million.The home is just one of five estates on a private road.The house itself has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 11,730 square feet of interior living space.

Inside the home, you feel the Italian vibe in the kitchen and many of the bedrooms.

These views really make you feel as if you're in Tuscany

The pool and the view are gorgeous.

We love the ivy-covered canopy that shades people by the pool.

Another view of the pool that shows off the property's Italian influences.

The views from the backyard are breathtaking.

There's a guest home on the property.

The landscaping creates a magical atmosphere outside.

This covered porch looks very homey.

The grotto transports you to another world.

Now let's take a look inside the main house.

The kitchen is very rustic.

The amount of counter space is remarkable.

The appliances are all stainless steel.

With a personal gym, there's no excuse to not work out.

The master bedroom has a huge fireplace.

This guest bedroom has a room for a desk, and with that great view, could be the perfect place to get some writing done.

The home office has room for a large desk and a couch.

The media room has adjustable lighting, perfect for watching a flick.

There's a stone wine cellar. The details on the doors are exquisite.

