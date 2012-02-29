HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tuscan Estate On 47 Acres In Napa Valley In On Sale For $29.5 Million

Photo: Photo Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

A villa that looks as if it belongs on the hills of Tuscany, this estate in St. Helena in the Napa Valley, set on 47 acres, is on sale for $29.5 million.The home is just one of five estates on a private road.The house itself has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 11,730 square feet of interior living space.



Inside the home, you feel the Italian vibe in the kitchen and many of the bedrooms.

