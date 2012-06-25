HOUSE OF THE DAY: A TriBeCa Penthouse With A Sick Roof Deck Is On Sale For $21.5 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
A loft penthouse in a pre-war building in TriBeCa is on sale for $21.5 million.The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom apartment spans 4,600 square feet indoors and has approximately 2,300 square feet of outdoor patio space.
A private elevator takes you to the apartment, and you’re only two quick blocks away from Hudson River Park.
The kitchen is newly renovated and features Miele and Gaggenau appliances and designer rosewood cabinetry.
The master bedroom features surround sound, a renovated ensuite bathroom with steam shower, office, sitting room, and laundry room.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.