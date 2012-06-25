HOUSE OF THE DAY: A TriBeCa Penthouse With A Sick Roof Deck Is On Sale For $21.5 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A loft penthouse in a pre-war building in TriBeCa is on sale for $21.5 million.The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom apartment spans 4,600 square feet indoors and has approximately 2,300 square feet of outdoor patio space.



A private elevator takes you to the apartment, and you’re only two quick blocks away from Hudson River Park.

