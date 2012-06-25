HOUSE OF THE DAY: A TriBeCa Penthouse With A Sick Roof Deck Is On Sale For $21.5 Million

Meredith Galante
tribeca penthouse $21.5 million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A loft penthouse in a pre-war building in TriBeCa is on sale for $21.5 million.The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom apartment spans 4,600 square feet indoors and has approximately 2,300 square feet of outdoor patio space.

A private elevator takes you to the apartment, and you’re only two quick blocks away from Hudson River Park.

Taxes are $2,000 a month on this place.

The space really keeps its 1900s ambiance.

We love the way the current owners decorated.

The kitchen is newly renovated and features Miele and Gaggenau appliances and designer rosewood cabinetry.

We love the elegant chandelier in this bedroom.

The master bedroom features surround sound, a renovated ensuite bathroom with steam shower, office, sitting room, and laundry room.

There's a great spot for the lady of the house to apply her makeup.

This space in the apartment is very posh.

The private landscaped rooftop terrace has a fully equipped kitchen.

You can do some serious grilling up here.

See what else is in the neighbourhood.

