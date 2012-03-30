HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Private Villa In Chic St. Barts For $19.4 Million

Meredith Galante
st barts villa $19.4 million

Photo: Curbed.com

A St. Bart’s villa that has been on the market for a few years, always listed as “Price Upon Request,” has now lifted its curtain of secrecy and revealed that it’s asking $19.4 million, according to Curbed. The house has three bedrooms and sits on a half of an acre of land. For $19.4 million, that seems a bit pricey for us.

The villa sits on one of the highest peaks on the island, with views of St. Jean Bay and the Eden Rock.

The master bedroom is swoon-worthy, with a private pool, spa, and terraces. Outdoor bathtub carved into an adjoining cliff.

Welcome to St. Barts.

The house is very contemporary inside and out.

The dining room sits at least 10. It also has very interesting wall installations.

The master bedroom is like a private bungalow. It has a private spa and terrace.

The outdoor tub is adjacent to the master bedroom.

Imagine feeling as if you're constantly on vacation.

Walk this hidden path to your backyard.

The backyard is like paradise.

Next to the pool's waterfall are the two guest cottages.

There is a massive 62-foot infinity pool.

Prefer the Italian seaside?

