HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Private Villa In Chic St. Barts For $19.4 Million

A St. Bart’s villa that has been on the market for a few years, always listed as “Price Upon Request,” has now lifted its curtain of secrecy and revealed that it’s asking $19.4 million, according to Curbed. The house has three bedrooms and sits on a half of an acre of land. For $19.4 million, that seems a bit pricey for us.



The villa sits on one of the highest peaks on the island, with views of St. Jean Bay and the Eden Rock.

The master bedroom is swoon-worthy, with a private pool, spa, and terraces. Outdoor bathtub carved into an adjoining cliff.

