Photo: Sothebys

A breathtaking and pristine Armonk, NY estate called Linwood is on sale for $14.9 million.The estate has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half baths. The home spans nearly 12,600 feet on 12.62 acres of land.



The “Neo-classical” estate, as the listing describes it, was designed by New York designer Kenneth Alpert.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.