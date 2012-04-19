HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $45.9 Million Villa In Spain Overlooks The Edge Of A Cliff

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A villa on a cliff in Spain is on sale for $45.9 million. The house is nearby the fishing village of Sant Feliu de Guíxols.The 15,000-square-foot house sits on more than 116 acres of land, overlooking the ocean. Inside the house, there are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.



In addition to the main residence, there are three country houses for guests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.