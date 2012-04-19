HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $45.9 Million Villa In Spain Overlooks The Edge Of A Cliff

A villa on a cliff in Spain is on sale for $45.9 million. The house is nearby the fishing village of Sant Feliu de Guíxols.The 15,000-square-foot house sits on more than 116 acres of land, overlooking the ocean. Inside the house, there are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In addition to the main residence, there are three country houses for guests.

The main house was built in 1990.

The main foyer is connected to the living room.

The house is pretty modest on the inside.

Most of the rooms have a great view of the Mediterranean.

The main house is three floors and has a lift to help move about the house with ease.

There's a reading room.

The kitchen could use a decorator.

This alcove would make the perfect man cave.

There's a place to get a little work done.

Or serve drinks to friends during a game of poker.

The home theatre reminds us of an aeroplane.

The master bedroom is far from contemporary, but it's spacious.

The toilet and shower are separated in the master bathroom.

The piano has its own room, so you don't disturb others while practicing Mozart.

The guest bathroom offers a large mirror, so your friends can freshen up.

In the basement, the library doubles as the ballet studio!

Of course no luxury Spanish villa is complete with out a wine cellar.

Let's take a quick look at the guest house.

There's a private living room, and a large bedroom so your guests feel right at home.

The house really is at the edge of a cliff.

The pool is surrounded by lovely trees.

That's quite a view.

Your neighbours aren't exactly close by.

Only a true aerial shot can show you the 116 acres of land that comes with the house.

