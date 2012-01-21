HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Estate In Mallorca Comes With A Helipad—And It Can Be Yours For $63.7 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A huge, sprawling all-white home nestled in the hills of Mallorca is on sale for $63.7 million.The eight-bedroom, eight-full bathroom and two-half-bathroom house spans more than 26,000 square feet.



The home’s design is very simple, and stark. There are plenty of luxurious amenities though, including two fireplaces, a tennis court, a steam room, a hellipad, a guest house, a spa and hot tub, and a private elevator.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.