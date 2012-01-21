HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Estate In Mallorca Comes With A Helipad—And It Can Be Yours For $63.7 Million

Meredith Galante
A huge, sprawling all-white home nestled in the hills of Mallorca is on sale for $63.7 million.The eight-bedroom, eight-full bathroom and two-half-bathroom house spans more than 26,000 square feet.

The home’s design is very simple, and stark. There are plenty of luxurious amenities though, including two fireplaces, a tennis court, a steam room, a hellipad, a guest house, a spa and hot tub, and a private elevator.

Welcome to Cielo de Bonaire

The house is in a prime location, on a hillside between the bays of Alcúdia and Pollensa

The house looks like a maze, even from the outside

This great outdoor eating area is surrounded by a pond

The pool is perfect for swimming laps

Looks like a long walk from where you park your car to the front door

Inside, the house has a lot of light, and panoramic views

The fireplace has a very modern encasing

The ceiling spices up the architecture in this room

The bedroom looks like a glamorous studio apartment

There's plenty of room for your guests to relax

This bedroom has a great island feel

The view from the backyard while the sun sets

The pool glows at night, perfect for an evening swim

The backyard is lined with palm trees

Beautiful Mallorca

