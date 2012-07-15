HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Picturesque Estate In South Carolina Is On The Market For $13.5 Million

A stunning home in Bluffton, S.C. is on sale for $13.5 million.The house has four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and seven half bathrooms. Down south, you get more for less: the home has 20,000 square feet of living space.

The home is on Colleton River, two miles off Hilton Head.

The estate has a European flare, with pristine English gardens. The home has 10 acres of waterfront land and is part of the prestigious golf community that was featured in “The Legend of Bagger Vance.”

Welcome to Seven Oaks Drive.

The home has a five-car garage.

The home is reminiscent of a castle.

It's truly spectacular inside. We love the stained glass dome.

The hallways all have arched ceilings.

The kitchen has multiple work stations, making it easy for many hands to help with dinner.

The living room has cathedral ceilings.

We love the walls around the wood bar. It looks like a great place to hang out.

The home has great spots to display your artwork and collectibles.

The bedroom reminds us of an Italian grandmother's living room.

The dressing room appears doused in pink.

Host a banquet inside of your home.

The home is completely eco-friendly.

The windows in the home are spectacular.

The estate has several water fountains around the property.

The outdoor kitchen is fully equipped.

The pool features two waterfalls.

There's a hot tub for when it's a bit chilly out.

The house is completely gated in.

The courtyard looks like it's out of a movie.

There are a few cottages on the property for guests.

The home is also considered to be in a country club community.

There's a lake on the property.

On the property you'll find ancient water oaks, huge magnolia trees, and mature azalea bushes.

It looks as if the seven dwarfs could live here.

Enjoy your private water access.

