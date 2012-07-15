HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Picturesque Estate In South Carolina Is On The Market For $13.5 Million

Photo: Sothebys

A stunning home in Bluffton, S.C. is on sale for $13.5 million.The house has four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and seven half bathrooms. Down south, you get more for less: the home has 20,000 square feet of living space.



The home is on Colleton River, two miles off Hilton Head.

The estate has a European flare, with pristine English gardens. The home has 10 acres of waterfront land and is part of the prestigious golf community that was featured in “The Legend of Bagger Vance.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.