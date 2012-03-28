HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $31.7 Million, A Seafront Estate In Sardinia With 103 Acres Of Vineyards

Meredith Galante
For $31.7 million, you can live on the coast of Italy and own 103 acres of vineyards if you buy this Sardinia estate.The main house is 5,400 square feet, has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bath.

The property has direct beach access and a helipad if you need a quick getaway.

There’s also a guest cottage not far from the main house that can fit eight beds and can be used as staff quarter or guest accommodation.

The house is located in south Sardinia, near the town of Villasimius.

There's a lovely patio with views of the sea.

The house is all-white, but has brick walls surrounding it.

The kitchen is small, but sleek with its stainless steel appliances.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors.

The family room continues the stark-white theme.

The dining room can play host to a large crowd.

This house is decorated plainly compared to some other houses we've seen.

There's direct patio access from this bedroom.

This room doesn't let a lot of light in, but you can see the crystal blue seas upon waking.

Here is the patio off of the living room.

The current owners are so minimalistic.

The property also has lemon and olive trees.

With 103-acres of vineyards, you can start a new business that would pay for the house.

The rest of the estate is very typical Mediterranean terrain.

Relax on the white sands of the Italian coast.

As you can see, there's no one else really around.

A beautiful aerial view.

Do you want some real privacy?

