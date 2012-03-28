HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $31.7 Million, A Seafront Estate In Sardinia With 103 Acres Of Vineyards

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

For $31.7 million, you can live on the coast of Italy and own 103 acres of vineyards if you buy this Sardinia estate.The main house is 5,400 square feet, has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bath.



The property has direct beach access and a helipad if you need a quick getaway.

There’s also a guest cottage not far from the main house that can fit eight beds and can be used as staff quarter or guest accommodation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.