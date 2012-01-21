HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Parisian Palace In The Heart Of Texas Is On Sale For $35 Million

Leah Goldman, Meredith Galante
Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Don’t be mistaken; you’re not in Paris, but this $35 million Parisian palace in Texas is a close second.The Champ d’Or, a magnificent work of art, took a total of five years to plan, build, and perfect–and it’s just 40 minutes from Dallas.

The house is extremely opulent, from the crystal chandeliers to the Chanel carpets.

Not only does the palace have 35,000 square feet, there’s also a backyard veranda that can seat up to 450 people, a one and a half acre lake, a steam room, a private salon, a ballroom, a bowling alley, a 15 car-garage, and two elevators.

The grand staircase upon entering

Look up and see how many floors the place has

Another look at the foyer

The house is pretty opulent throughout

The dining room is so big it needs two, huge chandeliers

The media room has a beautiful mural on the ceiling

The family room has a stage in it, so the kids can have a piano recital

The kitchen has a huge centre island

Play as many frames as you want in your personal bowling alley

More room for more pianos

This bathroom reminds us of something the Romans used

If a Chanel rug doesn't scream luxury... we don't know what does

The indoor pool

A lovely covered eating area

There's plenty of room for an outdoor party

The view from the terrace

The house sits on 90 acres of land

The green room

Here's the spa

The tennis courts

There's an outdoor pool, too

The gardens are very well manicured

How about a house from a story book?

