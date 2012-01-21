HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Parisian Palace In The Heart Of Texas Is On Sale For $35 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Don’t be mistaken; you’re not in Paris, but this $35 million Parisian palace in Texas is a close second.The Champ d’Or, a magnificent work of art, took a total of five years to plan, build, and perfect–and it’s just 40 minutes from Dallas.



The house is extremely opulent, from the crystal chandeliers to the Chanel carpets.

Not only does the palace have 35,000 square feet, there’s also a backyard veranda that can seat up to 450 people, a one and a half acre lake, a steam room, a private salon, a ballroom, a bowling alley, a 15 car-garage, and two elevators.

