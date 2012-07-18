HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Massive Malibu Estate With 3 Swimming Pools Hits The Market At $59.9 Million

Meredith Galante
malibu $59.9 million home

Photo: Redfin

An enormous estate in Malibu, Calif. that sits on 235 acres, with three swimming pools and two guest houses, is on sale for $59.9 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The home currently belongs to George I. Rosenthal, whose company Raleigh Enterprise owns the Raleigh Studios, the Sunset Marquis, and the Rosenthal Estates wine label.

The magnificent home features eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a wine room, gym, and a six-car garage.

The property has 25 acres of vineyards at the owner’s disposal.

This listing is brand new, and just appeared on Redfin four days ago.

Welcome to Newton Canyon.

The home is 1,400 feet about sea level.

There are fountains flanking each side of this walkway.

The materials in the home are very unusual. From the floor to the fireplace, we've never seen a kitchen like this before.

The dining room is very intimate. The dome lighting creates a romantic setting.

The listing says the home was built as homage to the Mexican hacienda tradition.

We love the skylight in the living room. It almost makes you feel as if you're outside.

The carvings in the bathroom cabinet are very intricate.

There is a bar and wine storage room.

Here's the wine tasting area. You can have plenty of people over.

The listing says the home was built in 1994.

The outdoor eating area makes you feel as if you're in Tuscany.

This pool looks like it belongs at a resort.

If you value privacy, this estate would be a great fit for you.

The listing says there is a cold storage room, banquet room, and office on the property.

The guest home looks like a cozy little cottage.

There's a pond on the property, in case the pool seems too swanky.

There's a play area for the kids. That set looks like the classic piece Home Depot sold in the 1990's.

Rosenthal said he hopes to still get the grapes from this property after the sale, and that they no longer produce on this property.

The green hills seem to roll on forever.

The gardens around the property are very well manicured.

The fountains seem endless.

We love the stone used on the fountain.

There are wild animals on the property!

The aerial view of the estate shows the true size of the plot.

