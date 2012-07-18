HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Massive Malibu Estate With 3 Swimming Pools Hits The Market At $59.9 Million

Photo: Redfin

An enormous estate in Malibu, Calif. that sits on 235 acres, with three swimming pools and two guest houses, is on sale for $59.9 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The home currently belongs to George I. Rosenthal, whose company Raleigh Enterprise owns the Raleigh Studios, the Sunset Marquis, and the Rosenthal Estates wine label.



The magnificent home features eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a wine room, gym, and a six-car garage.

The property has 25 acres of vineyards at the owner’s disposal.

This listing is brand new, and just appeared on Redfin four days ago.

