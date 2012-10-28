HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Lovely Upper East Side Home By The Tiffany & Company Architect Is On Sale For $19 Million

Meredith Galante
e 64th street $19 million nyc

Photo: Stribling

An E. 64th Street townhouse, designed by the Tiffany & Company architect, John W. Cross, is on sale for $19 million.The townhouse spans 6,600 square feet, has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a total of 14 rooms.

The home was built in 1910 and is currently vacant.

Welcome to 176 E. 64th street.

The ceilings are 12'6

Three working wood fireplaces are in the home.

Taxes are $52,000 a year.

Open a pair of French doors to find the beautiful, renovated chef's kitchen.

The bathroom has a separate tub and shower.

The master bedroom has its own terrace.

There's an elevator that moves throughout all levels of the house, but taking the stairs is healthier!

This room feels like the inside of a yacht.

The den has an old-world charm to it.

Outside, there's a 600-square-foot arbor and garden that will make you feel like you've escaped the city.

Check out apartments for sale further downtown.

DON'T MISS: Why Buyers Are Going Crazy For The New Gramercy Park Luxury Apartments >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.