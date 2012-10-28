HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Lovely Upper East Side Home By The Tiffany & Company Architect Is On Sale For $19 Million

Photo: Stribling
An E. 64th Street townhouse, designed by the Tiffany & Company architect, John W. Cross, is on sale for $19 million.The townhouse spans 6,600 square feet, has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a total of 14 rooms.
The home was built in 1910 and is currently vacant.
There's an elevator that moves throughout all levels of the house, but taking the stairs is healthier!
Outside, there's a 600-square-foot arbor and garden that will make you feel like you've escaped the city.
