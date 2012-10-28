HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Lovely Upper East Side Home By The Tiffany & Company Architect Is On Sale For $19 Million

Photo: Stribling

An E. 64th Street townhouse, designed by the Tiffany & Company architect, John W. Cross, is on sale for $19 million.The townhouse spans 6,600 square feet, has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a total of 14 rooms.



The home was built in 1910 and is currently vacant.

