HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Glamorous Ranch In Beverly Hills Can Be Yours For Under $17 Million

Photo: The Agency

A modern yet elegant Beverly Hills ranch that sits on two acres of land is on sale for $16.9 million.The house spans 12,000 square feet, and features seven bedrooms and an unnecessary 13 bathrooms.



The estate has an impressive driveway and a two bedroom, two-bathroom guest house with a kitchen.

The home was built in 2001, and the listing describes the style of the house as “Contemporary Mediterranean.”

