HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Glamorous Ranch In Beverly Hills Can Be Yours For Under $17 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: The Agency

A modern yet elegant Beverly Hills ranch that sits on two acres of land is on sale for $16.9 million.The house spans 12,000 square feet, and features seven bedrooms and an unnecessary 13 bathrooms.

The estate has an impressive driveway and a two bedroom, two-bathroom guest house with a kitchen.

The home was built in 2001, and the listing describes the style of the house as “Contemporary Mediterranean.”

The home on Loma Vista Drive is completely gated in.

It's one massive ranch.

The home overlooks hills and has city views.

There is plenty of space to park multiple cars.

The home has very fancy columns flanking the entrance way.

The marble floors glisten.

The living room has high ceilings, with a grand chandelier in the middle.

We love how the dark crown moulding compliments the beige walls.

The ceilings are really noteworthy.

The wet bar in the living room makes its easy to serve your guests a drink.

The ceiling and the fireplace will definitely be talking points during dinner parties.

There's a more casual, intimate dining area off the kitchen.

The kitchen is a huge diamond, with an island in the middle.

We love the stainless steel appliances.

The master bedroom has a mini kitchen in it.

The master bedroom has a sitting area in it.

The separate shower stall and tub is always a desired amenity.

The closet has plenty of storage space to keep you organised.

The bathroom has rich cabinetry.

The wine cellar can hold enough bottles for a lifetime.

No luxury property is complete with out a sauna!

The pool is comparable to one found on a resort's grounds.

All of the gardens are perfectly manicured.

We can't figure out if this is a fountain or a kiddie pool.

From this angle, the backyard looks like a Roman bath.

The hot tub sits above the pool area.

The pool glows a lovely blue after sunset.

The backyard is definitely a selling point.

