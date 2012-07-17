HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Gigantic Estate In Thousand Oaks, Calif. Is On Sale For $18.75 Million

Meredith Galante
thousand oaks, california home for $18.75 million

Photo: Sothebys

A beautiful mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif. is on the market for $18.75 million.The home spans 12,000 square feet, and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The house sits on 6.7 acres of land, with views of Lake Sherwood.

The house is in the gated Sherwood Country Club Estates, home to the world famous signature golf course and country club.

Welcome to Newbern Court.

The house has a huge circular driveway. There's also a four-car garage.

The home is completely renovated, and features intricate detailing everywhere from the fireplaces to the ceilings.

The living room effortlessly flows into the dining room.

The columns, crown moldings, and chandeliers makes you feel as if you're in a palace.

The family room is a bit more casual.

In the media room, everyone has a private lounge chair and ottoman.

The media room also features stadium seating.

The bright orange walls really make this room pop.

The kitchen has very high ceilings, and plenty of cabinet space.

There's plenty of storage for your wine collection.

The breakfast bar has a great view of the property.

The white walls and black floors contrast nicely.

The listing says the home has several fireplaces.

We love that you can look down from the second floor and see the entire foyer.

The master suite master suite with sitting room and dual baths.

The bathroom has plenty of mirror and counter space. You won't trip getting ready next to each other here.

Even the guest bedrooms deserve chandeliers.

The outside balcony provides coverage from the elements, while providing great views of the area.

The lower-level outdoor entertainment area has a wood burning pizza oven.

The property has a magnificent fountain.

The property boasts a championship-tennis court.

There's a pool, three guest houses, and a gazebo on the land.

The pool area is stunning. This estate looks like it belongs in the Antebellum south.

Prefer an ocean near by?

DON'T MISS: A Waterfront Mansion In Newport Beach Is On Sale For $28.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.