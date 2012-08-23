HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Classic Park Avenue Apartment Is On Sale For $27 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A Park Avenue apartment with five bedrooms and 6.5 baths is on sale for $27 million.The apartment has a 28-foot gallery that leads to the wooden library.



The 12-foot ceilings make the place seem bright and airy, and all of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.