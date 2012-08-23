HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Classic Park Avenue Apartment Is On Sale For $27 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty
A Park Avenue apartment with five bedrooms and 6.5 baths is on sale for $27 million.The apartment has a 28-foot gallery that leads to the wooden library.
The 12-foot ceilings make the place seem bright and airy, and all of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms.
The home is currently shades of white and beige, but the owners have colourful art work to add some character to the place.
