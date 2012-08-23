HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Classic Park Avenue Apartment Is On Sale For $27 Million

Meredith Galante
765 park avenue new york apartment $27 million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A Park Avenue apartment with five bedrooms and 6.5 baths is on sale for $27 million.The apartment has a 28-foot gallery that leads to the wooden library.

The 12-foot ceilings make the place seem bright and airy, and all of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms.

Welcome to 72nd Street and Park Avenue.

The home has a private landing.

The ceilings are 12 feet high.

The library is completely wooden.

The home is currently shades of white and beige, but the owners have colourful art work to add some character to the place.

The fireplace in the living room is by far our favourite part of the apartment.

There is several seating areas in the main living room.

The dining room is huge for a New York City apartment.

The kitchen has two sinks, so everyone can help clean up.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops.

The master bedroom has a fireplace and a seating area.

The master bedroom dressing room is huge, and has a lot of space for storage and organisation.

This bedroom can work as a nursery or a guest bedroom.

Every bedroom has its own bathroom.

These bathrooms are really big for just one person.

The rooms all seem very long.

There's a study if you need to get some work done in peace.

Check out the layout of the apartment.

Prefer a bit more space?

