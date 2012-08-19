HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Chic Five-Acre Connecticut Compound Is On Sale For $7.995 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A modern Connecticut Colonial that sits on five acres of land is on sale for $7.995 million.The house spans nearly 12,000 square feet, has six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half baths.



The home spans three levels and has an elevator. Outside, there’s a custom pool house that looks like nothing we’ve seen before.

