HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Chic Five-Acre Connecticut Compound Is On Sale For $7.995 Million

New Canaan, CT $7.995 million

A modern Connecticut Colonial that sits on five acres of land is on sale for $7.995 million.The house spans nearly 12,000 square feet, has six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half baths.

The home spans three levels and has an elevator. Outside, there’s a custom pool house that looks like nothing we’ve seen before.

Welcome to White Fall Lane.

The property has beautiful water vistas.

The outside of the home looks very traditional.

The dark floors and all-white walls provide a nice contrast in the foyer.

The living room is very modern and minimalistic.

The dining room almost looks like it belongs in the 1960s, but it's so retro it's hip!

The TV is built into the fireplace.

The asking price is $675 per square foot.

We love the white cabinets in the kitchen.

The white kitchen is offset by the stainless steel cabinets.

The staircase is located just off the eating area and the living room.

The library appears to be the only non-white room in the home.

The bathrooms are reminiscent of the inside of a sauna.

Outside, you're surrounded by fresh air and trees.

There's a hip outdoor fireplace, as well.

The pool house was custom made for this house.

No one else has a structure like this.

At night, the pool house and the pool light up.

The pool is gated off, to protect the kids or animals from entering.

Most of the bedrooms have balcony access.

The fireplace is made of stone.

The property's five acres appear perfectly manicured.

Most of the land on the property is covered in trees.

