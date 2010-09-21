HOUSE OF THE DAY: California's Hearst Mansion Gets Marked Down By $70 MILLION

Gus Lubin
house

A Los Angeles mansion listed at $165 million in 2007 is back on the market at $95 million — possibly the biggest markdown ever.

The historic property was home to William Randolph Hearst & Marion Davis. Jack and Jackie Kennedy honeymooned there. It was also the backdrop for scenes in The Bodyguard, The Jerk, and the horse head scene in The Godfather.

The current owner is attorney-investor Leonard M. Ross, who declared bankruptcy last week, according to LA Times.

50,000 square-feet

Cascading waterfall leads to a swimming pool

With Venetian columns

Mediterranean style

Handcarved woodwork library

Fireplaces taken from the national monument Hearst Castle

Designed by architect Gordon Kaufmann

Plenty of fountains

Jack and Jackie honeymooned here

It's an offer you can't refuse! (this scene was filmed here)

If you like the second most expensive home for sale in California, check out...

The 18 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In California

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.