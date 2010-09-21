HOUSE OF THE DAY: California's Hearst Mansion Gets Marked Down By $70 MILLION

A Los Angeles mansion listed at $165 million in 2007 is back on the market at $95 million — possibly the biggest markdown ever.



The historic property was home to William Randolph Hearst & Marion Davis. Jack and Jackie Kennedy honeymooned there. It was also the backdrop for scenes in The Bodyguard, The Jerk, and the horse head scene in The Godfather.

The current owner is attorney-investor Leonard M. Ross, who declared bankruptcy last week, according to LA Times.

