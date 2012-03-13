HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $16.5 Million California Mansion May Have The Longest Home Water Slide In The West

Photo: CaliforniaMoves.com

A Tudor home in Hillsborough, Calif. with a crazy 185-foot water slide—believed to be the largest private one on the West Coast—is listed at $16.5 million.The home has a total of 11 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The guest suite alone has three bedrooms.



The yard gives the feeling that you’re at a resort. There is a regulation-sized tennis court, the insanely long water slide, a cabana, an outdoor catering kitchen, and perfectly manicured gardens.

[via Curbed]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.