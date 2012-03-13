HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $16.5 Million California Mansion May Have The Longest Home Water Slide In The West

Meredith Galante
california house with insane water slide

Photo: CaliforniaMoves.com

A Tudor home in Hillsborough, Calif. with a crazy 185-foot water slide—believed to be the largest private one on the West Coast—is listed at $16.5 million.The home has a total of 11 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The guest suite alone has three bedrooms.

The yard gives the feeling that you’re at a resort. There is a regulation-sized tennis court, the insanely long water slide, a cabana, an outdoor catering kitchen, and perfectly manicured gardens.

[via Curbed]

Here's an aerial view of the house. You can see the super long slide in the top right corner.

Inside, several different types of wood are used to make up the design aesthetic.

You feel like you're in a castle.

The doors and doorways are all arch-shaped.

The living room has a carved ceiling, which really brightens up the room.

The living room also has a large wood-burning fireplace.

The game room has space for a pool table, Foosball table, poker table, and chess table.

The kitchen is stark white. It must be hard to keep clean.

The breakfast nook is very quaint.

The dining room is regal.

The office doubles as a library. The bookcases are built into the wall to maximise space.

The media room has a huge screen on the wall.

There's a projector on the ceiling, and room for a few comfy chairs on the floor.

If you buy the house, you might want to reconsider re-wallpapering every room.

See what we mean? The floral patterned paper ruins this otherwise lovely room for us.

This bedroom is on the smaller side compared to the others, but has a fireplace.

Here is the matching girls' bathroom, clad in pink.

This room looks like boys live there now. The ceiling is high enough to accommodate twin bunk beds.

The boys' bathroom is nautical themed.

The master bedroom has a high ceiling that features an opulent chandelier.

The home office has a great view.

There's enough room for the entire team to work out in the at-home gym.

The living room in the guest house is very yellow.

There's room for a large dining room table even in the guest house.

Outside, there's a spacious cabana to relax in.

The house sits on nearly 2.7 acres of land.

There is a regulation sized tennis court.

There's a huge outdoor cooking area, with two grills. Perfect for hosting a large-outdoor party.

Here's a look at the large patio area and where the slide comes out into the pool.

The shooting water and the slide are two elements that would help make up a great party.

The pool glows at twilight.

The driveway to the house lights up at night.

Check out another home with a cool pool.

DON'T MISS: A Modern Oceanfront Home In Malibu Is On Sale For $26 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.