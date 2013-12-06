HOUSE OF THE DAY: A French Castle With 50 Rooms Is On The Market For $US17.1 Million

Château de Villersexel, a French castle that was once the home of the noble Grammont family, is on the market at a $US17.1 million asking price, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the owner, Baron Jean-Pierre Potet, the castle was destroyed twice: once in the year 1000 and again in 1871, during a battle of the Franco-Prussian War. When the Marquis de Grammont left the estate to fight in World War II, French civilians looted the castle, taking nearly all of its furnishings.

Using old photos as an aid, Potet was able to recover most of the original decor from nearby antique stores. The 38,000-square-foot chateau has an astounding 30 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms and is being sold with all of its historic furnishings intact. The 74-acre property also includes horse stables and a working farm.

The property is being sold by Xavier Attal of Immo Best International.

