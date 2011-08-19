HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $27.5 Million Mansion On Pebble Beach's Most Famous Drive

Carmel Realty Company



17-Mile Road is one of the most famous–and most exclusive–thoroughfares in the U.S.The private highway stretches from Pacific Grove to Carmel, winding past mansions and golf courses along the Pacific Coastline.

This mansion, located halfway between the Lodge at Pebble Beach and Cypress Point, is built in a Mediterranean style and has ocean views from almost every vantage point.

It sits on 2.3 acres and has six beds and 7.5 bathrooms.

We’re hoping to catch a glimpse when we head to Pebble Beach this weekend for the annual classic car show.

