HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $27.5 Million Mansion On Pebble Beach's Most Famous Drive

Julie Zeveloff

17-Mile Road is one of the most famous–and most exclusive–thoroughfares in the U.S.The private highway stretches from Pacific Grove to Carmel, winding past mansions and golf courses along the Pacific Coastline.

This mansion, located halfway between the Lodge at Pebble Beach and Cypress Point, is built in a Mediterranean style and has ocean views from almost every vantage point.

It sits on 2.3 acres and has six beds and 7.5 bathrooms.

We’re hoping to catch a glimpse when we head to Pebble Beach this weekend for the annual classic car show.

The mansion sits on one of the most famous roads in the world

The ocean is visible from almost every room

2.3 acres of property

Floor-to-ceiling windows

There are six bedrooms

The modern kitchen

The family room has a bar

The style is pure California

Tons of room to lounge around

Pebble Beach is known for golf and cars

