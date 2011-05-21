HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $15 Million Estate With Panoramic Views Of The Pacific

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

In Ojai, California, a beautiful $15 million estate sits on more than 100 acres of land with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, and the Ojai Mountain Valley.The Spanish-style estate features one of a kind accents made by artists and craftsmen, specially for the house.

Special features include iron gateway entrance, stone fountain, four-story bell tower, pecan-wood flooring, and hand painted Italian tiles.

The house is 7,200 square feet

With 4,000 square feet of terrace and porch area

Beautiful fountain

High, arched entranceways

The ceilings are high throughout the home

Beautiful accents

Hand-painted tiles in the kitchen

The courtyard with another fountain

Dining area fit for many guests

Windows take up the entire wall in the master bedroom

The master bathroom

An office area

California blue skies

Amazing views

The Ojai Mountains

Another fountain

Pretty much the best hot tub view we've ever seen

The bell tower

Pristine.

