HOUSE OF THE DAY: $75 Million For The Glamorous Malibu Set Of True Blood

Leah Goldman
For $75 million, you can live in the estate where the HBO series True Blood, and the Hollywood hits Funny People, and I Love You Man have all been filmed.

If $75 million is too much for you, there’s a $35 million option too. The Malibu estate is listed twice, once in its entirety and once for the main home.

For an extra $40 million, you get nine more bedrooms, a pool, a pool pavilion, a green house, more land and a guest house.

The estate is located on nearly 8 acres of land

You can't argue with this view

Afternoon tea by the fire... elegance.

Kick back and watch a movie on the big screen

Entertain guests and cook in this gorgeous kitchen

Even the driveway in luxurious

You don't get this beautiful pool if you only buy the main house...

...would you pay an extra $40M for this...

...it does look pretty nice...

...and has the perfect atmosphere for nighttime pool party...

..and the nicest indoor pool we've ever seen

