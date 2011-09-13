HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $40 Million Château In The Chicago Suburbs Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Le Grand Rêve, a mansion in the  Chicago is about to hit the auction block.This  27,000-square-foot palace sits on two acres and reportedly cost $40 million to build (via Curbed). 

The lake-front property was previously listed at $32 million, but was on the market for two years and the owners chopped the price to $23 million. With no prospective buyers in sight, the house is now up for auction.

The decadent estate has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half baths.

Concierge Auctions is putting the house on the auction block Oct. 29.

The gated entrance

The skylight is a Tiffany stained-glass dome

The grand entrance has gold encrusted details

The den, complete with carved fireplace

The living room

The sitting room

The dining room had a medieval feel to it

The kitchen

The cabinets have gold details

The bar

One of the six bedrooms

The formal dining room

One of the five full bathrooms

Another bedroom -- looks like its fit for a king

The patio

The backyard has a few sitting areas and a pool

The fountain

The fountain shoots over the pool

The gardens

The terrace on the back of the house

The view from the terrace

