HOUSE OF THE DAY: Morgan Stanley Exec Is Unloading His Stunning Boston 'Dream House' For $US18 Million

A Morgan Stanley managing director is selling his Massachusetts home for $US18 million, making it the most expensive listing in the Boston area, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The sellers, Doug Sharon and his wife Nanci, spent nearly $US10 million building the home in Brookline, which sits on four acres.
In addition to four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a pool, amenities include six fireplaces, gym, sauna, heated floors and an integrated audio and video system.
The property is listed with Deborah Gordon with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England.
Located on Fernwood Road, this $US18 million house is one of the highest-priced properties in the greater Boston area.
At nearly 10,000 square feet, the property includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms and various other amenities.
The kitchen includes oak cabinets and quartz countertops, two ovens, a 42-inch cook top, and a 30-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator.
The master suite bathroom has limestone floors, a fireplace, a separate soaking tub and a sunken shower with heated floor. Bathrooms are included in all bedrooms as well as the gym.
Other perks include a heated four-car garage and bonus garage, radiant heated floors, an integrated audio and video system and lots of storage space.
