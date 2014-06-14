HOUSE OF THE DAY: Morgan Stanley Exec Is Unloading His Stunning Boston 'Dream House' For $US18 Million

A Morgan Stanley managing director is selling his Massachusetts home for $US18 million, making it the most expensive listing in the Boston area, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The sellers, Doug Sharon and his wife Nanci, spent nearly $US10 million building the home in Brookline, which sits on four acres.

In addition to four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a pool, amenities include six fireplaces, gym, sauna, heated floors and an integrated audio and video system.

The property is listed with Deborah Gordon with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England.

