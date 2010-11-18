HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy JetBlue Founder David Neelman's $11 Million Connecticut Chateau

Leah Goldman
neelman

JetBlue founder, David Neelman and his wife Vicki put their beautiful New Canaan, Conn. mansion on the market after living there only two years. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Neelmans put more than $17 million into building the house but are asking under $11 million.

Although the home is only two years old, the french doors, arched wood ceiling beams, and many of the rooms’ detailed wall paper give the home an antique feel.

The mansion has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, au pair or in-law suites on the third floor, seven fireplaces, an intercom system, an elevator, and much more.

The beautiful brick estate sits on 3.4 acres of land

The interior has more than 13,500 square feet

The house is very open and airy

All the rooms have a similar antique feel

The study features built in shelving

The bay windows let the sun brighten master bedroom

The master bathroom has a large jacuzzi tub

High ceilings make the already large rooms appear much bigger

The kitchen amenities include an island...

...huge stovetop...

...and a breakfast area

There's also a full movie theatre with recliners and a stage

The decor of the dining room is pure elegance...

...featuring a detailed fireplace

The wide open room theme continues throughout the house

The backyard is perfect for barbecues...

...with the patio, jacuzzi, and heated pool

There's plenty of room to practice basketball skills

Many of the bedrooms have attached bathrooms

The laundry room has two washers and dryers

Wallpaper covers most of the rooms walls'...

This bathroom could be the size of a bedroom

