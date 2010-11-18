HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy JetBlue Founder David Neelman's $11 Million Connecticut Chateau

JetBlue founder, David Neelman and his wife Vicki put their beautiful New Canaan, Conn. mansion on the market after living there only two years. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Neelmans put more than $17 million into building the house but are asking under $11 million.



Although the home is only two years old, the french doors, arched wood ceiling beams, and many of the rooms’ detailed wall paper give the home an antique feel.

The mansion has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, au pair or in-law suites on the third floor, seven fireplaces, an intercom system, an elevator, and much more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.