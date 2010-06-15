HOUSE OF THE DAY: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue In Washington, D.C. Is Now For Sale

Political jokes aside, looks like someone at real-estate website Redfin.com screwed up big-time by putting up the White House as a listing.



The site described 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as a “Single Family Residential” and doesn’t list a price. Similar homes in the area range from $350,000 to $1.5 million but something tells us they lack the grandeur and ornate decor of the White House.

Anyways, if you’re in the market, take a tour at what you can get once President Obama finishes talking with his broker.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.