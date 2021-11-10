Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto sizzled at the ‘House of Gucci’ world premiere. Here are the best shots from the red carpet.

- Check out what Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and the rest of the “House of Gucci” stars wore.
- The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, delves into the story behind the famed Italian fashion house.
- “House of Gucci” opens in theaters on November 24.
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the movie, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver.
Gaga said she spoke in an Italian accent for 9 months to stay in character during the movie.
Source: British Vogue.
Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of the Gucci empire and ex-husband of Patrizia Reggiani.
Jared Leto plays another member of the Gucci empire, Paolo Gucci.
Salma Hayek plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, the woman who helps Patrizia plan her takedown of the Gucci empire.
Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, the actor within the Gucci family.
Camille Cottin plays Paola Franchi, who had a relationship with Maurizio after he split with Patrizia.
Jack Huston plays Domenico De Sole, the former president and CEO of Gucci Group.
Mădălina Diana Ghenea plays legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren.