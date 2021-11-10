Search

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto sizzled at the ‘House of Gucci’ world premiere. Here are the best shots from the red carpet.

Jason Guerrasio
Jared Leto in a green suit, Adam Driver in a dark suit, Lady Gaga in a purple dress
(L-R) Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Lady Gaga at the ‘House of Gucci’ world premiere in London. Anadolu Agency/Getty
  • Check out what Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and the rest of the “House of Gucci” stars wore.
  • The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, delves into the story behind the famed Italian fashion house.
  • “House of Gucci” opens in theaters on November 24.
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the movie, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver.
Lady Gaga in a purple dress
Lady Gaga. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty
Gaga said she spoke in an Italian accent for 9 months to stay in character during the movie.
Lady Gaga in a purple dress
Lady Gaga. John Phillips/Getty
Source: British Vogue.
Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of the Gucci empire and ex-husband of Patrizia Reggiani.
Adam Driver in a dark suit
Adam Driver. John Pillips/Getty
Jared Leto plays another member of the Gucci empire, Paolo Gucci.
Jared Leto in a green suit
Jared Leto. Anadolu Agency/Getty
Salma Hayek plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, the woman who helps Patrizia plan her takedown of the Gucci empire.
Salma Hayek in a gold dress
Salma Hayek. Anadolu Agency/Getty
Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, the actor within the Gucci family.
Jeremy Irons in a dark overcoat and suit
Jeremy Irons. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty
Camille Cottin plays Paola Franchi, who had a relationship with Maurizio after he split with Patrizia.
Camille Cottin in a white suit
Camille Cottin. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty
Jack Huston plays Domenico De Sole, the former president and CEO of Gucci Group.
Jack Huston in a black suit
Jack Huston. Lia Toby/Getty
Mădălina Diana Ghenea plays legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren.
Madalina Diana Ghenea in a black dress
Mădălina Diana Ghenea. Jeff Spicer/Getty
