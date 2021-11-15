Even a ‘House of Gucci’ dialogue coach was puzzled by Lady Gaga’s Italian accent: ‘It sounds more Russian’

Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci.’ MGM

Dialect coach Francesca De Martini said she worked with Selma Hayek on the movie.

De Martini said before her there was no dialogue coach on set.

“I feel bad saying this, but her accent is not exactly an Italian accent,” she said of Gaga.

Lady Gaga’s Italian accent in “House of Gucci” has been the subject of much discussion after the first trailer dropped earlier this year.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Salma Hayek’s dialect coach for the movie Francesca De Martini said she couldn’t help but agree with the criticism Gaga faced.

De Martini was hired on the “House of Gucci” production when Hayek asked for help to land the accent of the character she was portraying, Naples-born Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, but there was no dialect coach on set, De Martini said.

“I was really surprised to be called for this, and I was surprised there wasn’t a dialogue coach on set,” De Martini said.

(L-R) Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek in ‘House of Gucci.’ Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Working on the movie helping Hayek, De Martini got a front-row seat for Gaga’s performance as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the head of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver).

“I was noticing when I was on set,” De Martini said of Gaga’s accent sounding a bit off, “because I had earphones working with Salma and hearing what she was saying so I could help her to get it right, so I could hear Lady Gaga as well.”

But De Martini admits all the accents in the movie are wide-ranging.

“When you see the trailer, there are so many different accents,” she said.

The movie also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto as other family members of the Gucci empire.

Gaga previously spoke about preparing for the role, telling British Vogue that she spent nine months speaking in the Italian accent and never breaking character while working on the movie.

“House of Gucci” opens in theaters on November 24.