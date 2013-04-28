Kevin Spacey Opened The White House Correspondents' Dinner With A 'House Of Cards' Spoof

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner opened with a shout out to Netflix original series “House of Cards.”
Kevin Spacey’s title character Frank Underwood negotiated seating charts and hoarded tickets for the dinner and gave a word of sympathy to host Conan O’Brien.
“I do sympathize Conan … It must be so hard to write jokes about a town that already is one.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.