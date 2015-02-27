This simple graphic shows how many times Kevin Spacey has spoken to the camera on 'House of Cards'

Emmy-winning series “House of Cards” returns to Netflix Friday.

The show’s lead character, Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey, is known for his signature asides in which he breaks the fourth wall and speaks to the viewers.

More of these moments will occur in season 3, but do you know how many times it has happened on the show so far?

Jody Sieradzki made an infographic breaking down Underwood’s camera asides over 26 episodes. Underwood noticeably made less comments to the audience in season 2.

The graphic also breaks down how many threats Underwood has made and the number of murders he has committed per season.

Check it out below.

Season 3 of “House of Cards” will be available to stream on Netflix Friday at 12 a.m.

