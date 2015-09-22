House Of Cards sent a very cheeky tweet to the new Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull

Not Malcolm.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull did the media rounds yesterday to sell his economic message after announcing his new ministry yesterday.

On Seven’s Sunrise, he was in fine form with host David Koch, parodying former prime minister John Howard’s comments on refugees with a joke about how “I decide the colour of my ties and the manner in which I wear them”.

Koch also asked Turnbull whether, alongside with his wife Lucy, a former Lord Mayor of Sydney, they were a “power couple” similar to Francis and Claire Underwood, the scheming, power-hungry fictional political duo in the hit Netflix series House of Cards.

The media savvy PM was ready to hook that bouncer to the boundary.

“I have nothing in common with Frank Underwood other than that we both use a rowing machine,” Turnbull said.

Kochie laughed, the PM grinned before pressing on, keen to add just a little more distance. Just in case.

“I’ve got a different model actually. I’ve got an Erg, one of the more traditional ones.”

While the team at House of Cards were off at the Emmy Awards, where Reg E. Cathey picked up the show’s sole gong for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, they couldn’t resist sending Turnbull this tweet.

@TurnbullMalcolm feel free to stop by any time. pic.twitter.com/2FnGZSeeAL — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 21, 2015

