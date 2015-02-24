The new trailer for Season 3 of 'House of Cards' is absolutely terrifying

Netflix released another trailer for the third season of its smash-hit original series “House of Cards,” and it’s scary as hell.

The 30-second clip suggests that the Underwoods, having officially become the First Couple, may be in over their heads.

The trailer’s eerie mood can be largely attributed to the use of the unsettling song “Counting Bodies Like Sheep to the Rhythm of War Drums” by the band A Perfect Circle.

The new season premieres on Netflix on February 27.

