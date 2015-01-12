The First 'House Of Cards' Season 3 Trailer Looks Intense

Kevin Spacey won his first Golden Globe ever Sunday night for his role on Netflix’s original series “House of Cards.”

The streaming site celebrated the huge win by releasing the first trailer for the third season of the political drama, and it looks incredibly intense.

We could cut the tension in this image with a knife.

After ending season 2 on a high note (no spoilers), it looks like politician Frank Underwood’s secrets are finally going to come back and haunt him and his wife (Robin Wright).

“House of Cards” returns to Netflix Feb. 27th.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

