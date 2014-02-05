Netflix Is Already Working On Season 3 Of 'House Of Cards'

Netflix / YouTube Robin Wright plays Claire Underwood on the Netflix political drama.

While season 2 of “House of Cards” hasn’t even premiered yet, Netflix is already working on season 3.

“House of Cards” actress Robin Wright confirmed the news at a press event for the series saying filming on the new season will begin soon.

Earlier today, Netflix announced it was raising $US400 million so it can produce more original series.

Co-executive producer Rick Cleveland previously told Gold Derby he believed the series would only go 26 episodes because Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright do movies.

Season 2 of “House of Cards” will be released February 14 on Netflix.

