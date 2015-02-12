Here are the descriptions for the first 10 episodes of 'House of Cards' season 3

Netflix The opening of ‘House of Cards’ season 3.

The first ten episodes of “House of Cards” season 3 briefly leaked onto Netflix Wednesday afternoon.

Netflix pulled the episodes from the streaming site pretty quick, but not before we could read through the episode descriptions for the first 10 episodes.

A Netflix representative confirmed to Business Insider that the leak was caused by a “technical glitch.”

All 13 episodes will be available to stream February 27.

Check out the descriptions below.

Warning: There are some minor spoilers below (obviously!) if you’re not caught up.





Season 3, Episode 1 (Chapter 27)

“A rocky start for the Underwood Presidency. Frank wants to introduce an ambitious jobs program, while Claire sets her sights on the United Nations.”

Season 3, Episode 2 (Chapter 28)

“Claire’s U.N. bid runs into trouble. Frank fights off mutiny with a bold address to the country.”

Season 3, Episode 3 (Chapter 29)

“The Russian president’s state visit becomes a cold war of wills, and some punks heat things up.”

Season 3, Episode 4 (Chapter 30)

“Claire bypasses Russia at the U.N. Frank tries to outmaneuver a potential challenger and ends up face to face with a higher power.”

Season 3, Episode 5 (Chapter 31)

“Frank declares war on Congress to jump-start his jobs program. Claire spars with the Russian Ambassador.”

Season 3, Episode 6 (Chapter 32)

“Frank and Claire travel to Moscow to negotiate the return of an imprisoned U.S. citizen. Claire takes a stand that jeopardizes their plans.”

Season 3, Episode 7 (Chapter 33)

“The damage is done and the Underwoods must repair it. But deep wounds don’t heal fast, and sometimes not at all.”

Season 3, Episode 8 (Chapter 34)

“A hurricane endangers more than just the entire East Coast and Frank must make a difficult choice.”

Season 3, Episode 9 (Chapter 35)

“The Jordan Valley erupts in chaos as Frank’s campaign is picking up steam. Claire gets distrubing intel and counsels him.”

Season 3, Episode 10 (Chapter 36)

“Frank needs to deal with Petrov one on one while Claire tries to preserve the peace-keeping mission. Sacrifices must be made.”

