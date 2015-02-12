'House of Cards' season 3 leaked onto Netflix early

10 episodes of “House of Cards” season 3 leaked onto Netflix Wednesday afternoon briefly.

All 13 episodes are not supposed to be released until Feb. 27, 2015 on the streaming site.

The episodes have since been pulled from the site, but not before we were able to grab screenshots of descriptions for the 10 episodes made available.

There are spoilers ahead.

Netflix Here’s an opening scene from ‘House of Cards’ season 3 episode 1.

It’s not clear at the moment whether the release was a mistake or how all of the episodes briefly became available.

We have reached out to Netflix for comment.

More to come…

