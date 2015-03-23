All the brands that appear in 'House of Cards' season 3

While watching “House of Cards,” which brands do you notice the most?

Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) can usually be spotted on her Apple iPhone. Remy Denton (Mahershala Ali) is usually around a Buick. Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is always wearing his IWC watch.

A total of 105 different brands appear in season 3 of “House of Cards.”

That may sound like a lot; however, its actually a decline from the 129 brands and the 134 brands that appear in seasons one and two, respectively, of the Netflix political series.

Concave, a market research company that tracks and analyses brand presence in entertainment content including TV shows and film, tracked the branded companies in all three seasons of the show.

Concave provided Business Insider with a list of all the brands they found in “House of Cards.”

Here are the top 10 featured in season 3:

Apple IWC Chevrolet Washington Nationals Avaya Cartier Nokia Samsung Blackberry Dell

Below, you can see the top 20 brands across all three seasons:

The list of most visible brands across seasons, differs slightly. Samsung moves up the list while CNN and NBC also appear in the top 10.

Here arethe top five brands used by the different characters in the show.

As noted in the slide above, Apple is among the top five brands of four actors while Samsung is associated in the top five brands for seven actors.

Nokia, Dell, and Samsung are brands used by secondary characters including Heather Dunbar (Elizabeth Marvel) and Seth Grayson (Derek Cecil).

How long are you seeing all of these brands on screen?

According to Concave, there are nearly four hours of brands visible in season three. That’s more screen time than in season one, but less than season two.

However, you probably wouldn’t notice most of the brands.

Under 10% of the brands seen on screen across each season are close-ups. Most of the brand time on screen is in subtle, discreet, or background appearances.

Here’s the difference in how Concave discerns the different categories of visibility.

The brands you’ll most likely recognise are the ones with close-up or obvious appearances. In season 3, those are Apple, Louboutin, Samsung, and Dell.

While Apple may be the brand with the overall most visibility across seasons, as Concave notes, 24% of Samsung’s screen time is in the form of close-ups.

Below is the full list of 105 brands seen in season three.

How many did you spot?

Apple Samsung IWC Avaya CNN Chevrolet Dell Nokia NBC The Colbert Report Moscot The Meredith Vieira Show Acer Meet the Press with Chuck Todd Cartier Cadillac Secure Terminal Equipement Dodge The Cycle MSNBC Toshiba ABC Office Depot Breitling Nikon Rolex Blackberry Steinway & Sons Granola Washington Nationals The Lead Al Jazeera Canon Ford Sony Underwood Diet Coke Under Armour LG Coca-Cola Mazda Welloby’s Harley-Davidson Skin Plus Golden Budweiser Buick Bud Light Monument Valley Fiji Precor Ray Ban Whole Foods Yves Saint Laurent Dishmate Scotch AT&T Alfex Life Fitness Rubik’s Cube Sprite Chia Pod Stella Artois HemoFlow Thunderpower Cortelco Louboutin Xybenetrin TCS Buspirone Nike Asics Saucony Swiss Army Boeing WaterRower Stonyfield So Delicious Dairy Free 365 Organic Burberry Smartwater NBC Nightly News The Big Bang Theory Fanta Mother Jones Get Reddi Heinz Oakley Nocciola Honda Shock Top Banker’s Box Philips Coltec Popchips Bad Girls Club Sons of Anarchy Premium Bananas United States Postal Service Tropicana Nail’d It Wen Hair My Crazy Love Tosh.0 San Pellegrino

You can view the full study from Concave here.

