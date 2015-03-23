All the brands that appear in 'House of Cards' season 3

Kirsten Acuna
House of cards brands kevin spaceyNetflix

While watching “House of Cards,” which brands do you notice the most?

Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) can usually be spotted on her Apple iPhone. Remy Denton (Mahershala Ali) is usually around a Buick. Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is always wearing his IWC watch.

A total of 105 different brands appear in season 3 of “House of Cards.”

That may sound like a lot; however, its actually a decline from the 129 brands and the 134 brands that appear in seasons one and two, respectively, of the Netflix political series.

Concave, a market research company that tracks and analyses brand presence in entertainment content including TV shows and film, tracked the branded companies in all three seasons of the show.

Concave provided Business Insider with a list of all the brands they found in “House of Cards.”

Here are the top 10 featured in season 3:

Apple

IWC

Chevrolet

Washington Nationals

Avaya

Cartier

Nokia

Samsung

Blackberry

Dell

Below, you can see the top 20 brands across all three seasons:

House of cards brandsCourtesy of Concave

The list of most visible brands across seasons, differs slightly. Samsung moves up the list while CNN and NBC also appear in the top 10.

Most visible brands house of cardsCourtesy of Concave

Here arethe top five brands used by the different characters in the show.

House of cards brands used by characterCourtesy of Concave

As noted in the slide above, Apple is among the top five brands of four actors while Samsung is associated in the top five brands for seven actors.

Nokia, Dell, and Samsung are brands used by secondary characters including Heather Dunbar (Elizabeth Marvel) and Seth Grayson (Derek Cecil).

How long are you seeing all of these brands on screen?

According to Concave, there are nearly four hours of brands visible in season three. That’s more screen time than in season one, but less than season two.

Brand time on screen house of cardsCourtesy of Concave

However, you probably wouldn’t notice most of the brands.

Under 10% of the brands seen on screen across each season are close-ups. Most of the brand time on screen is in subtle, discreet, or background appearances.

House of cards screen timeCourtesy of Concave

Here’s the difference in how Concave discerns the different categories of visibility.

Brand exposure visibility house of cardsCourtesy of Concave

The brands you’ll most likely recognise are the ones with close-up or obvious appearances. In season 3, those are Apple, Louboutin, Samsung, and Dell.

While Apple may be the brand with the overall most visibility across seasons, as Concave notes, 24% of Samsung’s screen time is in the form of close-ups.

Most obviously recognisable brands house of cardsCourtesy of Concave

Below is the full list of 105 brands seen in season three.

How many did you spot?

Apple
Samsung
IWC
Avaya
CNN
Chevrolet
Dell
Nokia
NBC
The Colbert Report
Moscot
The Meredith Vieira Show
Acer
Meet the Press with Chuck Todd
Cartier
Cadillac
Secure Terminal Equipement
Dodge
The Cycle
MSNBC
Toshiba
ABC
Office Depot
Breitling
Nikon
Rolex
Blackberry
Steinway & Sons
Granola
Washington Nationals
The Lead
Al Jazeera
Canon
Ford
Sony
Underwood
Diet Coke
Under Armour
LG
Coca-Cola
Mazda
Welloby’s
Harley-Davidson
Skin Plus
Golden
Budweiser
Buick
Bud Light
Monument Valley
Fiji
Precor
Ray Ban
Whole Foods
Yves Saint Laurent
Dishmate
Scotch
AT&T
Alfex
Life Fitness
Rubik’s Cube
Sprite
Chia Pod
Stella Artois
HemoFlow
Thunderpower
Cortelco
Louboutin
Xybenetrin
TCS
Buspirone
Nike
Asics
Saucony
Swiss Army
Boeing
WaterRower
Stonyfield
So Delicious Dairy Free
365 Organic
Burberry
Smartwater
NBC Nightly News
The Big Bang Theory
Fanta
Mother Jones
Get Reddi
Heinz
Oakley
Nocciola
Honda
Shock Top
Banker’s Box
Philips
Coltec
Popchips
Bad Girls Club
Sons of Anarchy
Premium Bananas
United States Postal Service
Tropicana
Nail’d It
Wen Hair
My Crazy Love
Tosh.0
San Pellegrino

You can view the full study from Concave here.

NOW WATCH: The new trailer for Season 3 of ‘House of Cards’ is terrifying

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.