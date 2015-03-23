All the brands that appear in 'House of Cards' season 3

While watching “House of Cards,” which brands do you notice the most?
Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) can usually be spotted on her Apple iPhone. Remy Denton (Mahershala Ali) is usually around a Buick. Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is always wearing his IWC watch.
A total of 105 different brands appear in season 3 of “House of Cards.”
That may sound like a lot; however, its actually a decline from the 129 brands and the 134 brands that appear in seasons one and two, respectively, of the Netflix political series.
Concave, a market research company that tracks and analyses brand presence in entertainment content including TV shows and film, tracked the branded companies in all three seasons of the show.
Concave provided Business Insider with a list of all the brands they found in “House of Cards.”
Here are the top 10 featured in season 3:
Apple
IWC
Chevrolet
Washington Nationals
Avaya
Cartier
Nokia
Samsung
Blackberry
Dell
Below, you can see the top 20 brands across all three seasons:
The list of most visible brands across seasons, differs slightly. Samsung moves up the list while CNN and NBC also appear in the top 10.
Here arethe top five brands used by the different characters in the show.
As noted in the slide above, Apple is among the top five brands of four actors while Samsung is associated in the top five brands for seven actors.
Nokia, Dell, and Samsung are brands used by secondary characters including Heather Dunbar (Elizabeth Marvel) and Seth Grayson (Derek Cecil).
How long are you seeing all of these brands on screen?
According to Concave, there are nearly four hours of brands visible in season three. That’s more screen time than in season one, but less than season two.
However, you probably wouldn’t notice most of the brands.
Under 10% of the brands seen on screen across each season are close-ups. Most of the brand time on screen is in subtle, discreet, or background appearances.
Here’s the difference in how Concave discerns the different categories of visibility.
The brands you’ll most likely recognise are the ones with close-up or obvious appearances. In season 3, those are Apple, Louboutin, Samsung, and Dell.
While Apple may be the brand with the overall most visibility across seasons, as Concave notes, 24% of Samsung’s screen time is in the form of close-ups.
Below is the full list of 105 brands seen in season three.
How many did you spot?
|Apple
|Samsung
|IWC
|Avaya
|CNN
|Chevrolet
|Dell
|Nokia
|NBC
|The Colbert Report
|Moscot
|The Meredith Vieira Show
|Acer
|Meet the Press with Chuck Todd
|Cartier
|Cadillac
|Secure Terminal Equipement
|Dodge
|The Cycle
|MSNBC
|Toshiba
|ABC
|Office Depot
|Breitling
|Nikon
|Rolex
|Blackberry
|Steinway & Sons
|Granola
|Washington Nationals
|The Lead
|Al Jazeera
|Canon
|Ford
|Sony
|Underwood
|Diet Coke
|Under Armour
|LG
|Coca-Cola
|Mazda
|Welloby’s
|Harley-Davidson
|Skin Plus
|Golden
|Budweiser
|Buick
|Bud Light
|Monument Valley
|Fiji
|Precor
|Ray Ban
|Whole Foods
|Yves Saint Laurent
|Dishmate
|Scotch
|AT&T
|Alfex
|Life Fitness
|Rubik’s Cube
|Sprite
|Chia Pod
|Stella Artois
|HemoFlow
|Thunderpower
|Cortelco
|Louboutin
|Xybenetrin
|TCS
|Buspirone
|Nike
|Asics
|Saucony
|Swiss Army
|Boeing
|WaterRower
|Stonyfield
|So Delicious Dairy Free
|365 Organic
|Burberry
|Smartwater
|NBC Nightly News
|The Big Bang Theory
|Fanta
|Mother Jones
|Get Reddi
|Heinz
|Oakley
|Nocciola
|Honda
|Shock Top
|Banker’s Box
|Philips
|Coltec
|Popchips
|Bad Girls Club
|Sons of Anarchy
|Premium Bananas
|United States Postal Service
|Tropicana
|Nail’d It
|Wen Hair
|My Crazy Love
|Tosh.0
|San Pellegrino
You can view the full study from Concave here.
NOW WATCH: The new trailer for Season 3 of ‘House of Cards’ is terrifying
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.