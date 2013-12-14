Here's The Intense New 'House Of Cards' Trailer

Netflix is out with a new trailer for “House of Cards,” Season 2 of which premiers on Feb. 14.

Season 2 kicks off with Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) stepping into a new role as vice president — one he helped carefully craft for himself. In the trailer, he is already declaring that the “butchery begins.”

Meanwhile, investigative reporter Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) is putting together the pieces on a huge story (along with fellow reporter Janine Skorsky, played by Constance Zimmer) revealing the truth of what happened between Frank and Peter Russo.

“For those of us climbing to the top of the food chain,” Frank says in the trailer, “there can be no mercy.”

Here’s the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

