Netflix just released its first teaser trailer for the second season of its original program “House of Cards” featuring Kevin Spacey.

It doesn’t show much — just actress Robin Wright smoking — but does tease a return date of February 14. So Happy (early) Valentine’s Day.

The show won three primetime Emmys earlier this year.

