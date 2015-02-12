The 'House of Cards' Twitter account had the perfect response to season 3 leaking online

Kirsten Acuna

Wednesday afternoon, 10 episodes of “House of Cards” season 3 leaked two weeks ahead of its scheduled premiere on Netflix.

The “House of Cards” Twitter account had the perfect response.

All 13 episodes will premiere on the streaming site February 27.

 

