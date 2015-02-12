The 'House of Cards' Twitter account had the perfect response to season 3 leaking online

Wednesday afternoon, 10 episodes of “House of Cards” season 3 leaked two weeks ahead of its scheduled premiere on Netflix.

The “House of Cards” Twitter account had the perfect response.

All 13 episodes will premiere on the streaming site February 27.

This is Washington. There’s always a leak. All 13 episodes will launch February 27.

— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) February 11, 2015

NOW WATCH: This Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.