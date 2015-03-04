Pussy Riot makes a bold cameo in 'House of Cards' season 3

Netflix Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina of punk rock group Pussy Riot drop by ‘House of Cards.’

Warning: If you’re not caught up with season 3, episode 3 of “House of Cards,” there are spoilers ahead.

A big subplot in season three of Netflix’s “House of Cards” is Frank Underwood’s (Kevin Spacey) relationship with Russian president Victor Petrov (Lars Mikkelsen).

The first time the two cross paths is in episode 3 when Petrov visits the White House in an episode chock full of goodies like vodka shots, beer pong, and Petrov kissing Claire Underwood (in front of Frank!). But it’s the sudden appearance of the two members from feminist punk rock group Pussy Riot at the White House that perked our ears.

As the season progresses, more and more storylines from real headlines are sprinkled into the plot, but the appearance of the Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina is one of the most rewarding.

The punk rockers who served jail time for criticising real Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2012 make for perfect casting, though their invite to that kind of presidential event is perhaps not as likely in real life.

The ladies, along with a translator, are guests at a dinner President Underwood throws for Petrov and his colleagues.

Things start out ok as the duo shakes hands with Petrov.

After asking Petrov if he discussed any of their issues and concerns with President Underwood, the mood slightly changes, and the group pose for an awkward press photo.

When the ladies later go to make a toast, they instead voice their displeasure with Petrov.

Netflix Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina of punk rock group Pussy Riot drop by ‘House of Cards.’

“To Viktor Petrov, whose loyalty runs so deep, he’s given his friends half of the country.” says Tolokonnikova.

“Who’s so open to criticism, that most of his critics are in prison,” adds Alyokhina.

Another final comment toward Petrov from Tolokonnikova goes untranslated in the episode.

Petrov looks clearly bothered and annoyed by their outburst.

A request from the Russian leader to stop, sit down, and “drink and laugh, like true Russians do” causes the trio to pour out their drinks, drop their glassware, and storm out of the dinner.

The stunt works perfectly for Underwood. Failing to find a middle ground with Petrov on anything, he uses their actions in his speech following the dinner as an “eye opening” moment to why he won’t corporate with Russia.

Along with the cameo, Tolokonnikova and Alyokhina told Russian opposition magazine The New Times that “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon wanted them to also write a song.

“We wrote for them an international English-language song ‘Don’t Cry Genocide,'” said Tolokonnikova. “Which is devoted to the militarization of society and to American drones in particular.”

She added, “It was hard as hell to learn all these English phrases.”

Here’s the music video from their “Don’t Cry Genocide” song that played during the end credits of episode 3.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.