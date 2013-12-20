Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Asks Obama To Cameo On 'House Of Cards'

Ahead of a meeting with tech CEOs including Reed Hastings and Marissa Mayer to discuss NSA surveillance, Obama made an aside about whether the Netflix CEO brought along advanced copies of “House of Cards” season 2.

Hastings took the opportunity to casually joke that Obama should make a cameo on the Emmy-winning series.

Though Obama didn’t respond, he instead commented how he wished DC worked more like the fictional series.

“I wish things were that ruthlessly efficient,” said Obama. “It’s true. It’s like Kevin Spacey, man this guy’s getting a lot of stuff done.”

Watch the scene captured below.

“House of Cards” returns to Netflix February 14.

