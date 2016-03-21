House of Cards just gave a brilliant response to Malcolm Turnbull's election threat

Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards. Photo: Getty Images.

After Malcolm Turnbull announced he was making the Australian Senate return to work three weeks early, threatening to call a double dissolution election unless they passed legislation to reinstate the building industry watchdog, the ABCC, the prime minister turned to Twitter to announce “the time for game playing is over”.

That inspired the Netflix political thriller House of Cards to respond with a line by Frank Underwood from the latest series.

It’s not the first time the House of Cards account has compared the Australian PM’s actions to the ruthless political approach of the show’s fictional US president.

But this time, the analysis of the PM’s actions in threatening to call a July 2 election had extra bite, boiling the Turnbull’s strategy down to: “If you don’t like how the table is set, turn over the table”.

.@TurnbullMalcolm I admire your methodology, Prime Minister. If you don't like how the table is set, turn over the table. — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 21, 2016

Series 4 of House of Cards is currently screening on Netflix.

