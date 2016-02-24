Frank Underwood from 'House of Cards' now has his own presidential portrait in the Smithsonian

Netflix Kevin Spacey at the unveiling of Frank Underwood’s portrait at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Reality and fiction were blurred on Monday night when a painting of Netflix’s “House of Cards” president Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) was unveiled at the Smithsonian’s national portrait gallery.

Known for housing the only complete collection of presidential portraits outside of the White House, the Smithsonian and British artist Jonathan Yeo partnered on the unique project, according to a Netflix release.

Just as in a traditional presidential portrait unveiling, Spacey and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos were joined in the unveiling ceremony by Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet as well as the artist and an audience that included members of the actual White House press corps.

To add even more realism to the event, Spacey first addressed the audience in character before thanking the artist and the museum for the “honour” and “thrill” of the Underwood portrait, which will hang on public display at the National Portrait Gallery from Wednesday, February 24 through October.

“I’m pleased that the Smithsonian continues to prove itself as a worthwhile institution,” said Spacey as Underwood. “I’m one step closer to convincing the rest of the country that I am the president.”

In fact, he jumped into character earlier that day, joining Instagram and writing his first post as Underwood.

I’m a man of the people. Even I like to take a selfie outside my house from time to time. Welcome to my Instagram. A photo posted by Kevin Spacey (@kevinspacey) on Feb 21, 2016 at 6:04pm PST

“House of Cards” returns for its fourth season on Friday, March 4.

