'House of Cards' creator thinks Hillary Clinton is closest to a real life Claire Underwood

It doesn’t seem likely that Hillary Clinton would have gotten UK’s “House of Cards” creator Lord Michael Dobbs’ vote if her were able to cast a ballot in US elections.

Dobbs believes Clinton most resembles a real life Claire Underwood (Robyn Wright), the conniving and politically ambitious wife of president Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) on Netflix’s adaptation of Dobbs’ “House of Cards.”

“[Hillary Clinton] is a political figure in her own right — behind the scenes, but now increasingly in front of the scenes.” Dobbs told Buzzfeed of the similarities to Claire. “That is much more of a Claire character than, for instance, Cherie [Blair], who as far as I’m aware didn’t become actively aware in politics as such.”

Getty Images Lord Dobbs wrote the novel, ‘House of Cards,’ in the late-1980s and served as assistant to Margaret Thatcher.

Dobbs, who wrote the novel “House of Cards” after serving as an advisor to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, has a healthy obsession of Clinton.

“I’m fascinated by Hillary, of course, because she comes with so much baggage,” he told the online site. “That baggage is her strength but also her vulnerability. We just have to wait and see where the balance lies on that. Though it is bizarre that the system that was bred out of [rejection of a King] has produced the Bushes, the Kennedys, the Clintons, the Roosevelts….”

Dobbs’ TV version of “House of Cards” ended after just four one-hour episodes aired on BBC in 1990. Netflix’s adaptation will return with its fourth season next year.

